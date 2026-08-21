Women to Watch 2026: Sally C. Powell & Kamryn M. Goodlet

For more than 25 years, Dr. Sally Powell has dedicated herself to caring for patients in greater Columbia community. She says dentistry was the perfect combination of science, hands-on work and patient care, making it a natural fit for her skills and interests. While providing quality oral health care has always been a passion, one of her greatest achievements was purchasing the practice in 2006.

This practice has been open since the late 1960s and still sees patients who have been there from the beginning. “It’s special to care for multiple generations of families who still share stories and memories of our former dentists and team members,” Powell says. “I also have an incredible work family; our team is dedicated, compassionate and keeps everything running smoothly. I couldn’t do what I do without them.”

Part of that team is Dr. Kamryn Goodlet, who worked as a dental assistant for Powell while in college, and is now a full-time dentist at the practice. Goodlet says Powell has been her biggest inspiration. “Her commitment to clinical excellence, genuine concern for each individual’s well-being and dedication to building lasting patient relationships have profoundly influenced my own approach to dentistry,” Goodlet says. “Observing her lead with both skill and empathy has inspired me to strive for the same standard of patient-centered care throughout my career.”

Conversely, Powell points to Goodlet as her inspiration, as she has brought energy, fresh ideas and enthusiasm to the practice. “I am so grateful to have her as part of our growing practice and look forward to what we’ll accomplish together.”

Goodlet, who, like Powell, graduated from the University of Missouri School of Dentistry, is still early in her career, but she knows she chose the right profession. “Caring for the people of Columbia has shown me that dentistry extends far beyond technical skill,” she says. “It is rooted in compassion, communication and the opportunity to make a difference in each patient’s life. These early experiences have strengthened my commitment to lifelong learning and to providing thoughtful, patient-centered care throughout my career.”

As a strong advocate for women and a founding member of Mommy Dentists in Business — an international organization that brings together dentists who are also mothers to support one another — Powell says dentistry is a wonderful career and encourages any young woman considering it to pursue with confidence. “It offers opportunities to make a real difference in people’s lives while providing the flexibility to build a fulfilling personal life as well,” she says. “Balancing a career with being a wife and mother isn’t always easy, but it is absolutely possible.”

Of her practice, Powell says she and her team are proud to continue serving the community with compassionate, high-quality dental care for so many years. “Whether you’re looking for a new dental home or haven’t been to the dentist in a while, we’d love the opportunity to care for you and your family,” she says.

Sally Powell DDS

2001 Corona Road, Suite 301

sallypowell.com

573-474-8566