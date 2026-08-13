Women to Watch 2026: Wendy Sprouse

Wendy Sprouse’s career began with her Farmers agency, the Wendy L Sprouse Agency, LLC. She offered a full line of insurance there, including auto, home, life, commercial, health, financial products and more. and when she started a Medicare service, it became her passion. Sprouse sold the Farmers side of her agency and streamlined it to be a full-time resource for Medicare insurance.

The most challenging part of Sprouse’s practice is the constant fluctuations with Medicare. When providers and local hospitals make changes, Sprouse is the one to simplify the coverage complications and ensure that her clients still have the best coverage possible. When insurance gets confusing, Sprouse makes it easy — and says this is the most rewarding part of her job.

“Medicare is complicated for someone who doesn’t work in it everyday and it’s always changing,” Sprouse says. “Having a deep history with the industry helps me help clients get better coverage than they have.”

Navigating the Medicare maze is less daunting with a resource as dedicated as Sprouse. At the Wendy L Sprouse agency, there are no robot operators or AI answering machines, just Sprouse, readily available for face-to-face meetings, which many clients love. Sprouse understands the importance of insurance and how overwhelming choosing the best Medicare path can be, so she is there for you every step of the way. She aims to call every client back within 24 hours, if not the same day.

For other women looking to pursue a career in the Medicare field, she admits that it may be overwhelming at first, especially since it is a competitive industry. But with time, persistence and discipline — and a good mentor — anyone can learn. After 20 years of learning the insurance industry and 15 years in Medicare, Sprouse has the knowledge and skills to simplify your Medicare journey.

Whether it’s Medicare supplements, advantage plans or prescription drug plans, Sprouse will get you on the right track. Schedule a free consultation and find out exactly why they call her “The Medicare Nerd.”

Wendy L Sprouse Agency

204 Peach Way, Suite B

wendysprouseagency.com

573-292-6373