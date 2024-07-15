Faces of Columbia 2024: The Face of Entrepreneurship & Start-Ups

In creating upward economic mobility opportunities for mid- Missourians, Lesley Sapp and Trish Koetting at REDI bring more entrepreneurs and businesses to the area, benefitting the whole community.

“I love empowering people to make their dreams a reality by coaching and providing support to tackle the steps needed to move their business forward,” says Koetting, an entrepreneurship program specialist and owner of two Columbia businesses of the past 20 years.

REDI is an Accredited Economic Development Organization as designated by the International Economic Development Council. The company’s slogan “Attract, Expand, Grow” encompasses what they do on a day-to-day basis that impacts many lives. REDI’s team works to attract

businesses and assist individuals who want to create their own start-ups. Then, they can help with expansion and growth through connecting individuals to resources and coordinating logistics in mid-Missouri and internationally.

Sapp is the global entrepreneurship specialist and has worked in international programs and education for over 20 years. For her, the transition to assisting international and refugee community members comes second nature. “I love making connections with our incredibly diverse and rich international community and sharing all the services REDI has to offer. I want to see Columbia residents from all backgrounds and cultural identities deepen their understanding of other cultures through interactions with customers, clients or peers.”

REDI | 500 E. WALNUT ST., SUITE 102, COLUMBIA, MO 573-442-8303 | COLUMBIAREDI.COM