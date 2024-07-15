Inside Columbia

Search

Faces of Columbia 2024: The Face of Entrepreneurship & Start-Ups

By Inside Columbia
faces redi

In creating upward economic mobility opportunities for mid- Missourians, Lesley Sapp and Trish Koetting at REDI bring more entrepreneurs and businesses to the area, benefitting the whole community.

“I love empowering people to make their dreams a reality by coaching and providing support to tackle the steps needed to move their business forward,” says Koetting, an entrepreneurship program specialist and owner of two Columbia businesses of the past 20 years.

REDI is an Accredited Economic Development Organization as designated by the International Economic Development Council. The company’s slogan “Attract, Expand, Grow” encompasses what they do on a day-to-day basis that impacts many lives. REDI’s team works to attract

businesses and assist individuals who want to create their own start-ups. Then, they can help with expansion and growth through connecting individuals to resources and coordinating logistics in mid-Missouri and internationally.

Sapp is the global entrepreneurship specialist and has worked in international programs and education for over 20 years. For her, the transition to assisting international and refugee community members comes second nature. “I love making connections with our incredibly diverse and rich international community and sharing all the services REDI has to offer. I want to see Columbia residents from all backgrounds and cultural identities deepen their understanding of other cultures through interactions with customers, clients or peers.”

REDI | 500 E. WALNUT ST., SUITE 102, COLUMBIA, MO 573-442-8303 | COLUMBIAREDI.COM

Inside Columbia Latest Issue

Subscribe & Follow

Facebook Instagram

Categories

Join our Newsletter

Subscribe

Follow us

Facebook Instagram

Contact

© 2024. All rights reserved.

Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer Communications logo

Sign up for our Newsletter

Stay in the know on all things Columbia with our enewsletters! From the local restaurant scene to business news and more, we’ve got a newsletter that fits your interests. With Inside Columbia in your back pocket, you’re sure to become a CoMo connoisseur in no time.

What are you waiting for? Sign up today!

Subscribe today or pick up a copy at BreakTime or Barnes & Noble. Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook and Instagram for additional content, videos and behind-the-scenes looks!

Inside Columbia: We’re more than just a magazine. We’re a city.

Inside Columbia logo