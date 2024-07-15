Faces of Columbia 2024: The Face of Mid-Missouri Diabetes & Endocrinology

Dr. Leslie Hamlett, a passionate nephrologist at Nephrology & Hypertension Associates, and Dr. Sean Hamlett, a dedicated endocrinologist at Mid-Missouri Diabetes & Endocrinology, are the dynamic duo leading the charge in nephrology and diabetic care in Columbia. With over 15 years of experience in Joplin, their expertise and commitment have found a new home at Nephrology & Hypertension Associates.

Both found their passion when they were young. Dr. Sean Hamlett found it while watching television shows about physicians, and Dr. Leslie Hamlett found her passion after dealing with her own sickness as a child and her time working alongside a remarkable nephrologist during her residency. “As a sickly kid, I knew from a young age that I wanted to go into medicine,” she says. “He was the smartest man in the hospital and developed a rapport with patients that was like none I had seen with other medical specialties.”

Their dedication extends beyond medical expertise; they prioritize building relationships with their patients and empowering them to take control of their health. “I want to be able to help one person at a time to be healthier so that they can live their best life. If we can positively impact one person at a time, eventually that creates a ripple effect through the community that is tangible,” Dr. Sean Hamlett says. Dr. Leslie Hamlett agrees, explaining her love for her job stems from the relationships built with her patients over the years. “The most rewarding aspect of my profession is the relationships I develop with my patients,” she says.

As new faces in Columbia, they aim to provide quality healthcare, leaving a legacy of advocacy and positive impact in the community. “I hope to provide quality healthcare to those in need and be an advocate for my patients,” Dr. Leslie Hamlett says. “When I can help a patient realize that taking control of their diet leads to better control of their diabetes using less medication, then I have done a good job,” Dr. Sean Hamlett echoes.

While medicine is their passion, family values are at their core. “I am most proud of raising two amazing children while having a successful career,” Dr. Leslie Hamlett says. The husband and wife team are active members of the community, raising two children, one in medical school and the other working towards a career in physical therapy. Together, the Hamletts will continue to help the Columbia community by reshaping the landscape of nephrology and diabetic care, one patient at a time.

