Faces of Columbia 2024: The Face of Salon/Spa Experience

Owners of Regeneration Salon & Spa, Samantha Woolridge and Kaitlyn Nolte, are reimagining the salon and spa experience. Walking through their doors, clients immediately understand that collaboration is at the heart of what they do as a full-service salon and spa.

The atmosphere cultivated within their space is one of laughter and relaxation. Utilizing their passions and creativity, Regeneration Salon & Spa ensures their clients come out with exactly what they are looking for, leaving them feeling refreshed and cared for.

“We have a group here that enjoys working together,” Woolridge says. “If I get stuck on a color I can go to Chris (Mears), or if I’m stuck on a haircut, I have Kaitlyn. We’re promoting our differences.”

One thing that sets the business apart is that Woolridge and Nolte know that even though they have an investment in the business, they couldn’t run the business without their employees and clients. They make sure their clients feel at home and safe with the individuals around them.

“It’s the same for everyone, but when I’m not working in a room, I’ll walk around and say hi to everyone, even if I haven’t seen them in a treatment room,” says Madison Stuart, the salon and spa’s massage therapist, who specializes in deep tissue massage.

Understanding their clients and their needs go hand in hand with the helpfulness shown throughout Regeneration. When clients come to them, they want them to know they are in the best hands, and the team’s experience and knowledge in the industry cannot be understated. Woolridge has been a hair stylist for 20 years and with Regeneration for 10 years, and Nolte has been a stylist for nine years, four with the salon. Stuart has been a massage therapist for five years with three being at the salon.

Chris Mears, a master stylist with over 13 years of experience, is a new addition to the business and focuses on education for other stylists at Regeneration. This comes in the form of staying on top of trends, knowing different techniques with colors and using social media to help clients visualize the style they’re wanting.

“I think that as hair stylists, we’re doing it for so long that we stop educating ourselves on new techniques, new styles, everything,” Mears says. “It’s making sure that we’re saying, ‘Oh hey, let’s learn the new shag technique or let’s learn this wolf cut,’ these things that are popular right now, so we can stay ahead of the trend.”

Supporting and serving their clients to the best of their ability is always top of mind. They’ll work with clients and let them know how to attain the look they’re wanting whether it’s with a hair, nail or permanent makeup style. They also work to make your massage exactly what your body needs at that time. Overall, the team wants individuals to look and feel their best.

“It is where beauty meets laughter,” Mears says. “Once you start taking care of yourself self-care-wise, then you start laughing again and opening up.”

REGENERATION SALON & SPA | 3301 BROADWAY BUSINESS PARK COURT, SUITE H, COLUMBIA, MO 573-234-1560 | REGENERATIONSALONSPA.COM