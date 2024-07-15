Faces of Columbia 2024: The Face of Upscale Landscaping Design

Landscape Designers for Rost Landscaping & Design, Inc., Nate Anderson, Jacob Porter and Brendan Rost knew since the beginning what their passion in life was. For Anderson and Porter, that passion was the outdoors. “I always knew I wanted to work outdoors and with plants/ nature,” Anderson says. Rost found his passion by putting pen to paper. “Growing up I always had notebooks full of sketches and loved tinkering with various projects.” Now all three designers get to live their dream helping clients bring their visions to life. “There’s a deep satisfaction in watching a concept you’ve nurtured for months or years take shape how you envisioned it and improve a space,” Rost says. Porter and Anderson agree, saying they enjoy watching their ideas come to life. “Seeing the solutions go from concept to reality is a bonus as our crews can construct the plans that we create,” Porter says. The Rost team prides itself on the reputation it has built throughout Columbia for the last 39 years. The hope is for the next generation to continue this legacy and show every day why Rost has the most passion, pride and expertise. “Our team has built a reputation as the gold standard in Columbia,” Rost says. “As our next generation takes a

larger role, we’d like to be reminiscent of the integrity and quality that built that reputation and use it to continue to beautify our community.” A good reputation and providing quality work is the most important part of the business. “It is my goal to make sure every client goes away feeling good about the experience they had in transforming their property,” Anderson says. “I think the legacy we’d like to be known for is leaving outdoor spaces better than what they were before we arrived,” Porter echoes. While working with family can have its challenges, Rost says there is nothing more rewarding than seeing everyone come together and complete each and every project with pride and passion. “There are so many happy days and headaches that come from working with your parents, uncles, in-laws, cousins and friends, but at the end of the day, it’s all worth it to be part of a family where everyone pulls the rope and contributes in their own way,” Rost says.

At the end of the day, Rost wants to make sure every task and every solution is of the best quality, and the goal is to make you feel a part of that family along the way. “We are proud to put our family name on every project and every truck because we know what has gone into each and every one.”