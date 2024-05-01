Women to Watch 2024: Noelle Case and Sarah Hanneken

Since she was young, Noelle Case, the senior vice president and private client advisor at Commerce Trust, has loved numbers and solving puzzles. “Those early interests laid a strong foundation for the analytical and problem-solving skills,” Case says. Her passion continued through her college years when she worked as a bank teller and was influenced by her finance professor.

But for Sarah Hanneken, the vice president and private client advisor at Commerce Trust, she found her passion in her early 20s. “Many of my friends, particularly my female friends, had limited understanding about investing and retirement. That ignited my passion for financial literacy and wanting to ensure everyone felt they had a seat at the table,” Hanneken says.

For both Case and Hanneken, now being able to help people every day is incredibly rewarding, whether that’s helping clients’ children obtain a college education, helping them make a downpayment on their first home, or mentoring young professionals. “Sometimes, we meet with clients during periods of grief and despair. If we can take a load off their shoulders, offer support, and provide helpful advice to those in a time of need, that makes the hard work and hours we put into this role all worth it,” Case says. “As a mentor, I get a true sense of pride and achievement watching them grow, overcome challenges, and achieve significant milestones,” Hanneken adds.

Throughout their careers, both Case and Hanneken have received career advice that has helped propel them forward. For Hanneken, that advice came from a great mentor, Keith Schawo at Commerce Trust. “He taught me to lead by action and always do the right thing, even in the face of strong opposition.” Case says the best advice she can give to other women starting in this field is to seek out mentors to help provide guidance, share their experiences, and offer advice. “A good mentor will be able to help you navigate your industry and provide valuable insights,” she says. “I also think it’s important to pay it forward. Should the opportunity arise, be a mentor to others.”

Hanneken says for women starting out in this field, her advice “is to embrace your unique strengths and experiences and never compromise your integrity.”

Hanneken and Case say being a “Woman to Watch” is an incredible honor. “It comes with a sense of responsibility to continue striving for excellence, to mentor others, and to support other women in our community,” Case says. “By uplifting and advocating for one another, we can break barriers, challenge stereotypes, and pave the way for a more inclusive and equitable future,” Hanneken agrees

Commerce Trust

901 E. Broadway

573-886-5622

commercetrustcompany.com