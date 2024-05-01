Women to Watch 2024: Sarah Wolf

For the longest time, Dr. Sarah Wolf wanted to break the career mold. Optometry has been a part of her entire life — both of her parents are optometrists; they even met in optometry school. “Growing up, I resisted following in my parents’ footsteps, but as I explored my career options, optometry became the clear choice,” Dr. Wolf shares. “I love the opportunity to care for entire families as they grow. Building relationships with my patients over the years is the best part of my job.”

Dr. Wolf’s influence extends far beyond her clinical expertise. She is quickly becoming an integral part of the Columbia community, known for her dedication to improving eye health and quality of life. As a compassionate and skilled practitioner, she stays at the forefront of advanced treatments, including cutting-edge IPL and LLLT therapies for dry eye relief. Her commitment to patient care and continuous learning ensures that her patients receive the highest standard of treatment.

Dr. Wolf is reminded daily why she loves her job through simple interactions she has with her patients. From dramatically improving the quality of life of those that have been suffering from severe dry eyes, to something as simple as prescribing a child their first pair of glasses and watching their world come alive for them, she is constantly inspired. These experiences highlight her dedication and the profound difference she makes in her patients’ lives, and it simply never gets old.

“Being a ‘Woman to Watch’ means being a role model committed to making a positive impact in my community and my patients’ lives. It involves actively engaging with the community, contributing to its growth and well-being, and setting a standard of personal and professional excellence that inspires others to strive for their best.”

Andrew Stone Optometry

2012 Cherry Hill Drive, suite 201

573-445-7750

Andrewstoneoptometry.com