Women to Watch 2024: Stacey Weis

Stacey Weis has been an expanded function dental assistant for nearly 30 years. Her knowledge in the industry comes not only from her patients’ experiences, but her own as well.

Since her teenage years, Weis has suffered from temporomandibular joint disorder. So, when she heard that Bohon Sleep and TMJ Therapy was hiring, she knew it was the place she needed to be. For her, it was “somewhere I would be able to relate and help people that are suffering like I had been for so long.”

Bohon Sleep and TMJ Therapy is not a traditional dental office. The business focuses solely on sleep and TMJ disorders, helping patients by alleviating their pain and getting better quality sleep. Additionally, they work with patients over short and long periods of time, making sure they find the right solution for each person and that, in the end, they are finally free from pain and feeling more rested.

“We feel that if Bohon Sleep and TMJ Therapy can help our community feel better about themselves, it improves our community.”

The most impactful moments in Weis’ career have been when she sees a patient’s quality of life improve and knows she had a hand in making it happen. As the COO, she ensures patient care is a top priority, and she’s made it her mission to find other dental professionals who feel the same way. It’s why an important lesson she’s learned in her career is “to surround myself with like-minded people that have the same focus and mindset and will do whatever it takes to provide the best care for our patients.”

Weis is a member of the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine; as a “Woman to Watch” in the Columbia community and the dental field, she makes sure that she is constantly learning and growing. Early in her career, she was told, “Be persistent. The answer isn’t always easy.” Her advice is similar for those women up-and-coming as well.

“Find someone like Dr. Richard Bohon who works with and treats you like an equal. Never stop learning. Get all the training you can. There is always new information and research.”

Bohon Sleep & TMJ Therapy

1505 Chapel Hill Road, Suite 203

573-303-5501

bohonsleep.com