Enter your code to Win!

Do you want to win up to $1,000 CASH?

We’re giving away three prizes ($500, $750 and $1,000 Cash) with no strings attached! Check out the August issue of Inside Columbia for three chances to win. There are three ads promoting the giveaway; each has a unique promo code. Find them, and enter those codes here.

Winners will be drawn on Aug 31 and notified by Sept 5.

Good luck!