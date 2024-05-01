Inside Columbia

Celebrate National Yoga Awareness Month With a New Hobby

By Bailey Rizzo
Yoga is a low-impact exercise that moves with your body’s natural range of motion, enhancing cardiac health and improving over time.

Hot yoga can aid in repairing your body while advancing your training, helping you lose body fat, boost your metabolism and balance hormones for better sleep and energy. It also improves skin radiance by increasing cell turnover and reducing toxins. Additionally, yoga enhances flexibility, balance and posture, which is crucial for overall well-being and comfort, especially as you age.

Sumits Hot Yoga located in South Columbia offers hot yoga classes throughout the week, as well as vinyasa yoga, yoga sculpting, yin yoga and more.

