Gratitude as a Mindful Practice

Many of us fall into the trap of feeling like what we have isn’t enough. We find ourselves in a cycle of wanting more for ourselves and our lives.

When we focus on what we lack, it’s impossible to feel completely happy and satisfied.

A habitual practice of gratitude has been shown to offer benefits ranging from the reduction of burnout, inflammation, fatigue and depression to increased happiness, resilience, physical wellbeing and life satisfaction.

With all of these benefits, it is truly in the best interest of our well-being to practice gratitude. However, being grateful is easy to talk about but difficult to attain, because gratitude truly is a practice. Gratitude is not looking at the world through rose-colored glasses, it is about observing the parts of our life that might be less desirable AND observing the aspects we are thankful for — all in the same breath.

Gratitude is a gift to our brain and to others. Regularly practicing gratitude by observing and then sharing it helps strengthen our relationships, improves our life satisfaction and increases our overall well-being.

Try practicing gratitude by paying attention to the small moments: a colleague helping you with a project, a partner making dinner or a stranger holding the door. Then express your gratitude in whatever way fits you. Write a note or a message, say it out loud or give someone a smile. Use the list below for ways to look for gratitude, or come up with your own: