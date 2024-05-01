Tips for a Healthier Halloween

Halloween means overeating chocolate and candy, right? Sometimes, but it doesn’t have to. Being healthy doesn’t have to mean giving up all treats; it’s a combination of balanced portions and making smart choices. Here are a few tips for you and your kids this Halloween.

Balance & Portion Control: Portion candy with other low-calorie options such as fruits, vegetables, granola bars, etc. Set a guideline for yourself and your kids for how many pieces of candy they can eat per day. It might also be a good idea to keep the candy out of sight to avoid temptations.

Eat Dinner: Sometimes the anticipation of putting on costumes and going trick-or-treating can mean skipping dinner. Remember to eat a well balanced meal beforehand to avoid substituting candy as dinner and prevent overeating.

Give Candy Alternatives: Kids may grumble and groan, but parents will be thankful to find something slightly better in their kids’ candy haul. Some alternative options include fruit snacks, granola bars, animal crackers, chocolate-covered nuts, chex mix, raisins, etc.

If you do give out candy or chocolate this Halloween, try to make more sensible choices.

Opt for Low-Fat: Candies such as Peppermint Patties, Three Musketeers or Twizzlers have less fat and calories than their counterparts, and still taste great.

Size Matters: Offer fun-size or snack-size treats to decrease the calories, fat and sugar content. Kids will still get a sugar fix, without overdoing it.

More Isn’t Always Better: When handing out candy, avoid giving out multiple pieces or handfuls. Give out one fun-sized candy bar or treat and then a healthier option.

For more tips and snack recipes, click here.