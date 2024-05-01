Inside Columbia

Search

Treat Your Feet with an Apple Crisp Pedi at Riversong

By Bailey Rizzo
shutterstock 2258394809

Through September and October, Riversong Spa & Salon will be offering an “Apple Crisp Pedi” for an additional $15.

This special offer includes a cinnamon essential oil scrub, a hydrating powdered milk bath, a deep hydrating Eco-fin Muse treatment infused with cinnamon and ginger; and a soothing touch of Apple Cider & Nutmeg Hempz lotion.

Spa services at Riversong include: massages, skin repair, facials, lash and brows and waxing.

Salon services include: nails, makeup, hair cuts, hair coloring, hair tutorials and more.

septoct2024 latestissue

Subscribe & Follow

Facebook Instagram

Categories

Join our Newsletter

Subscribe

Follow us

Facebook Instagram

Contact

© 2024. All rights reserved.

Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer Communications logo

Sign up for our Newsletter

Stay in the know on all things Columbia with our enewsletters! From the local restaurant scene to business news and more, we’ve got a newsletter that fits your interests. With Inside Columbia in your back pocket, you’re sure to become a CoMo connoisseur in no time.

What are you waiting for? Sign up today!

Subscribe today or pick up a copy at BreakTime or Barnes & Noble. Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook and Instagram for additional content, videos and behind-the-scenes looks!

Inside Columbia: We’re more than just a magazine. We’re a city.

Inside Columbia logo