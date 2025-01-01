Cooper’s Landing Announces Plans for a New Building

Photo Provided By Cooper’s Landing

C ooper’s Landing Riverside Resort & Marina has always been a crowd favorite in Central Missouri. Known for its family camping spots, dining and entertainment, great views of the Missouri River, location on the Katy Trail and so much more.

But for several years, the Owner of Cooper’s Landing, Richard King, has been patiently waiting to make improvements to the beloved facility and break ground on a new building. “After overcoming years of challenges, this announcement comes with both pride and relief,” he says. “Right after I bought Cooper’s Landing, I wanted to get this done but then it flooded and then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.”

Since then, King says it has been a three-year battle, trying to dot the i’s and cross the t’s to get this new building off the ground, or on the ground, really.

According to a press release from Cooper’s Landing, the goal for the remodel is to “turn the trailside stop into a standout destination for campers, cyclists and paddlers, and elevate the event experience for the community of musicians, artists and vendors we host.”

In the new main building, there will be enhanced facilities and visitor amenities, including an expanded general store, a full-service bar, second-floor deck seating, new bathrooms and showers, Wi-Fi, and road and parking improvements. The plan is for the building to be flood-resistant by adding a new steel structure designed to resist lateral forces. “We’ve only scratched the surface of potential improvements and are committed to making Cooper’s Landing the best possible experience for visitors,” King says.

While the plans are now in the works, the idea is for demolition and construction to begin this fall. “We can’t wait to begin this new chapter and enjoy these improvements with this supportive community,” King says.