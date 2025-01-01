A New View: Chicken Wings

The Assignment: Como Man Show

The Location: Northeast Event Center

I love eating chicken wings.

They can be fried and covered with buffalo sauce, rubbed and smoked or barbecued and tossed with garlic and parmesan. It’s all good.

Usually, it’s not a good idea to watch me devour wings. I attack them viciously and end up with my face, hands and sometimes clothes covered with chicken remnants and sauce. My family won’t let me order them in a restaurant because of the embarrassment I cause them.

I saw several guys at the Man Show utilize my technique while battling it out in the wing-eating competition. I felt justified.

Most of the crowd were laughing, or just disgusted.

The event made me very hungry.