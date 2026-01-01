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A New View: NVAD Cicada

By L.G. Patterson
New View

The Assignment: North Village Arts District

The Location: Sidewalk in front of Cafe Berlin

In order to truly see things, you need to look in a new direction.

On a hot summer day, I stopped to visit a very sweaty David Spear, who was working on his North Village Art Walk mural.

After giving him a little sarcastic advice, I decided to brave the heat and keep walking around the Arts District. The cool thing about that area is seeing all the local art that lurks around you. The murals, sculptures and retired traffic boxes are obvious features of visual enjoyment along your line of sight.

I have noticed that if you look away from the obvious, you may notice something you’ve never seen before. Sometimes, you will find an art installation in a small nook or hidden in a tree.

I found this cicada art subtly lurking on the sidewalk in front of Cafe Berlin.

Is it vandalism or art?

I’m going to call it art.

Stop looking at the horizon in order to really appreciate the world around you. Start looking at the details.

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