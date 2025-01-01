An Eight-Ball Duel? Signs Point to Yes

Photo by L.G. Patterson

In each issue, multiple on-air talents from Zimmer Communications’ stations take on a seemingly simple challenge to see who comes out on top. In this issue, Shags from 96.7 KCMQ and Peter, our team’s brand new news and talk format captain met up for a game of eight-ball pool at Booches. Go to insidecolumbia.net to see a full video of the challenge.

The Challenge

Each DJ will aim to knock the cue ball into all of their balls, solid or striped, landing them in the table’s pockets. The winner has to then make the final move and sink the eight-ball.

The Contenders

Shags and Peter both arrived at Booches with the same goal: to win. However, Peter hasn’t played pool in 15 years and Shags claims to be an expert at the bar game.

The Outcome

Peter broke the rack of balls, but didn’t sink any. After a long back and forth, Shags succeeded in pocketing a solid, making Peter team stripes. Shags started out strong — he sank three before Peter managed to get on the board. Then, Peter quickly closed the gap in score. He advanced on Shags’ score after Shags had a few unfortunate moves. The solid yellow one-ball bounced on the edges of the table and rolled right next to the pocket before tragically stalling. Then, Shags locked in and sank the rest of the solids, leaving only the fateful eight-ball. Upon Peter’s turn, he scratched, setting Shags up for the perfect final shot … who missed the pocket by just a hair. After a few more turns with Peter creeping up on the scoreboard, Shags finally sank the eight-ball and won the game.

Final Thoughts

Peter: “The height difference played into Shags’ advantage to win this game. There was no stool for the short man. If I had a stool, I would have won this game.”

Shags: “I think we all expected me to win, to be honest. It may come as a shock, but I’ve been in a bar or two in my life. It was only a matter of knocking off the dust and getting back into it. It was a good match though, Peter played good defense. He made me work for it.”