Columbia Native Opens New Tea and Cake Shop

Photos by L.G. Patterson

Emma Briner’s entrepreneurial journey began with stumbling upon a sign for soup in downtown Columbia.

In April 2023, Briner was walking downtown and saw the sign outside of My Sweet Parlor offering khao soi, a northern Thai curry noodle soup. Having previously lived in Thailand, Briner had been attempting to make the soup to no avail, as most Thai restaurants in mid-Missouri offer southern Thai food. Briner walked in and ordered a bowl of khao soi from Nicki Chompupong, the previous owner of the now closed, My Sweet Parlor, and the two bonded.

“I just started coming back every week,” Briner says, “and back in September, we had a conversation.”

This conversation about Chompupong’s transition from her business led to Briner signing papers to the building in December 2023, and the opening of her own tea and cake shop, Wynnsome, in February 2024.

Owning a business downtown was a dream of Briner’s since she was young when she would visit downtown with her family. At eight, she wanted a bakery. Then, she fell into the coffee scene — an easy, transferable job and industry as she moved abroad after graduating high school. However, recognizing Columbia has numerous coffee shops, she wanted a business that would lend a different piece of culture that the West doesn’t typically build into its day-to-day.

“That was my world for a really long time,” Briner says about working in coffee shops, “I was like, ‘I think Columbia really needs a tea shop.’ And I really love cultures. I really wanted a place that felt like an extension of my home, because if I don’t feel like there’s a purpose behind it, I’m really not very motivated. I just really want there to be a place for people to slow down and rest.”

Wynnsome is derived from the word “winsome” meaning “generally pleasing and engaging often because of a childlike charm and innocence,” according to Merriam-Webster. It is exactly what Briner intends when people come and slow their lives down for a cup of tea and slice of cake. She also wanted to tie in her middle name, Joy, too, encompassing the endearing, safe and charming space that makes up Wynnsome.

The business offers numerous tea and coffee options and cakes by the slice. Each cake is homemade by Briner and her team of two. Daily, she makes sure to offer a gluten-free option and a gluten and dairy-free option, as well as regular cake options. All cake slices cost the same amount of $6.50, as Briner wants to provide customers with the opportunity to try as many cakes as they wish, without breaking their budget.

“There’s a wide variety of teas, so I’m actually learning as I go,” Briner says. Ironically, she grew up not liking cake but would eat peaches and cream with her family. Now, baking cakes that she enjoys is pivotal for her, so she has created a peaches and cream cake that reminds her of her childhood.

Wynnsome is located at 1020 E. Broadway, suite G in downtown Columbia. Sit down and relax with a cup of tea and a slice of cake from noon to 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. For more information on the delightful new tea and cake shop, visit wynnsome.org.