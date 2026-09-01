Easy Comfort Food for the Whole Family This Fall

You need to have enough extra moisture to cook your noodles. My rule of thumb is: is there standing moisture at the end of assembly? You want standing moisture around the noodles, not just sauce. The noodles will soak up quite a bit of moisture; you will also have a second bake where more moisture will evaporate. Use stock, water or, if you make your own ricotta, the leftover whey. Add a little salt. This will prevent your lasagna from becoming bland.