Go Beyond Raw and Explore These Creative Recipes

I think most of us grew up with cauliflower being one of the big three ranch dippers, rounded out with raw baby carrots and broccoli. Ninety percent of the time we saw cauliflower, it was raw and was pretty terrible without smothering it in ranch. During the gluten-free and vegan revolution, we found out it could somehow become pizza crust, as well as vegan wings, and if seasoned well and cooked properly, it can be delicious. The modern version of deviled eggs, with mayonnaise as a binder, dates back to the late 1800s, appearing in the Boston Cooking School Cookbook. This was a few years after the first American recipe had been published in a newspaper in Alabama, albeit without mayonnaise.

TECHNIQUE

Leave your boiling, steaming, poaching, and stewing for another day. While some of those techniques can produce delicious cauliflower, other dry techniques will lend to a more desirable taste when you are first starting out. Roasting, broiling, grilling, griddling, frying, or even air frying will be a better place to start and experiment.

SIZE

Depending on your cooking method, you probably want smaller bite-size pieces for high heat and short cooking. The alternative would be to have one large slab of cauliflower to griddle or sauté, or a large whole seasoned head to roast. Smaller pieces can also mean more surface area to create a delicious crust.

TIME & HEAT

Short bursts of heat for four to six minutes frying, or 10 to 15 minutes in the air fryer, will result in a crisp exterior and a slight bite with the interior texture. A longer roast or grill/griddle will produce a dark and flavorful exterior with a fully cooked center. The whole roasted cauliflower can easily be served in more of a family-style larger portion service that guests can cut off and portion onto their plate.

SEASON & SAUCE

Small pieces can be oiled, seasoned, and quickly cooked. Larger pieces may benefit from a longer soak and season to help the seasoning penetrate the cauliflower. A dipping sauce is sometimes helpful, especially when the cauliflower is served as an appetizer. Whipped ricotta with olive oil and balsamic is a great combination for whole roasted cauliflower. Hummus, pesto, baba ganoush, or labneh are also great options.

Fried Cauliflower Print Recipe Ingredients 1/2 cup flour

1/4 cup rice flour

1/4 cup chickpea flower

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon cayenne

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking powder Instructions Whisk ingredients.

Add ¾ to 1 of cup milk.

Dip cauliflower florets, shake off excess.

Fry for three to five minutes until golden brown.

Griddled/Sautéed Cauliflower Print Recipe Instructions Season both sides of a thick slab of cauliflower (1 to 1 ½ inches)with oil, salt and pepper.

Let seasoning soak in for about 10 to 15 minutes.

Heat an empty cast iron or thick-bottom sauté pan over medium-high heat until almost smoking.

Carefully add just enough oil to coat the bottom of the pan.

Place the cauliflower into the pan and reduce heat to medium.

Weigh down with another pan, this will help a nice dark even crust form. Check after six to eight minutes to see how the crust is forming. I prefer a dark, almost charred crust. This may take another five minutes or more.

Once your desired crust is reached, flip and repeat. It may not take as long on the second side.

Look for a combination of the color of the crust as well as the tenderness of the cauliflower.

When you can easily pierce a knife to the center of the slab of cauliflower and you have the desired crust you are looking for you are ready to serve.

Air Fryer Cauliflower Print Recipe Instructions Cut cauliflower into bite-sized florets and toss with oil, salt and pepper.

Place a slightly crowded single layer (they will shrink some in the air fryer).

Use the highest setting on the air fryer for about 10 minutes, and shake every two to three minutes.

After 10 minutes, check the color and doneness. I prefer brown with some dark brown spots and a crunchy texture. Put the cauliflower back in for longer if needed.

Remove, season with other seasonings after cooking (to prevent burning) and serve

Whole Roasted Cauliflower Print Recipe Instructions Season the whole head heavily with olive oil, salt and pepper in a bowl.

Try adding paprika, garlic powder, cumin or cayenne, depending on your mood.

Let the oil and seasoning drip through, and baste again onto the cauliflower from other angles.

After four or five times basting most of the seasoning has stuck in the cauliflower.

Roast at 350 to 400 degrees (on convection, if possible) for 30 to 45 minutes. The outside should be golden brown (I prefer a little darker).

Test the head with a knife that can reach the center of the cauliflower. When you pierce the center with the knife, you should feel only slight resistance.

Serve with a knife and dipping sauce as desired. Notes Here are a few methods to test out. Mostly just a rough roadmap to get you going and then take it out on your own.

This is really just a start; play with the techniques. Tweak the seasonings and the sauces to make it your own. One of my easiest go-to snacks or side dishes for dinner is air-fried cauliflower, tossed with a made-up blend of spices and dipped through ricotta. It can come together in minutes, allowing you to work on other tastes while your meal is cooking.