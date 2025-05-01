Learn to Make a Strawberry Summer Snack

Photos by L.G. Patterson

My friend Terri, who works in the kitchen with me, and I have come to a realization: we’re bar girls.

Now, slow down. I mean, we do LIKE a bar and have been known to frequent a location where libations are present, but we’re talking about dessert bars. Bars are perfect, more than cake or pie, probably even more than cookies. You can cut them small, like we do for catering, or large, for care packages for my boys. There may not be time for five sheets of cookies or the patience to stack and frost a beautiful cake. But a 9×13 pan full of brownies, lemon bars, peanut butter blondies or a lovely fruity crumble bar with extra crumble? There’s always time to get that in the oven!

Right now, we’re really obsessed with all things rhubarb, and these bars hit all the right notes: tart with strawberry sweetness. Did I mention a pile of extra crumble? We can make these in the spring with fresh fruit and when we’re really hungry for them in the winter, there is always frozen rhubarb to get us through. I think you’ll find them perfect in these lovely spring weeks. Cut a big one and share some with friends. Become a bar person.