Local Chefs Team Up to Create Bao Buns

Photos by L.G. Patterson

I have known Chef Jina Yoo and Chef Dennis Clay for 20 years. I’ve known Chef Jina from her fabulous restaurants, Jina Yoo’s Asian Bistro and Le Bao Asian Eatery, and Chef Dennis because he has worked at most of the well-known, high-end restaurants in town since the late 1990s and he is currently the general manager at Le Bao. Both are passionate chefs with excellent techniques. When thinking about bringing in some outside chefs to share their experiences and talents in these articles, Chef Jina and Chef Dennis quickly made my short list.

I wanted to know the secrets of Jina’s restaurant, Le Bao. If you have had bao or steamed buns, you know how delicious and addictive they can be. Jina and Dennis showed me how to make the dough and roll, stuff, steam or fry the buns.

Baozi, or bao buns, are made with a yeasted dough and traditionally stuffed with highly seasoned braised or ground meats, or vegetables, and sometimes served with a dipping sauce. In addition to their delicious ramen, Le Bao serves some traditional bao buns, but also some with Jina’s unique, personal twist. Some of their creations are Bulgogi beef, pulled pork, fried shrimp, Philly cheesesteak, Rocky Bao-boa (a pizza-inspired bao bun with pepperoni — one of my favorites from the photoshoot). In addition to savory, they have some delicious sweet creations — apple pie, Oreo cheesecake and mochi, just to name a few.

As I am sure you can tell from the photos, Jina, Dennis and I had a lot of fun in the photoshoot. We made one big batch of dough and almost a dozen different bao buns. You can take this recipe (the actual one that Le Bao uses), along with some creativity to make your own unique bao bun creations.