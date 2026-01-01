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CelebrARTy 2026 Exceeds Fundraising Goal

By Bailey Rizzo
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Last Thursday, Access Arts hosted its annual CelebrARTy party/fundraiser at The Broadway hotel. Each year, local celebrities are paired with local artists to create art pieces in the medium of their choice. At the event, attendees watched short films of each team’s process and participated in an auction of the pieces.

The event exceeded the original fundraiser goal of $15,000, raising over $25,000 from 276 donors.

This fundraiser was designed to support the mission of Access Arts, which is to provide creative learning experiences for everyone. The program offers instruction in a variety of art media, with an emphasis on serving those who are underserved.

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