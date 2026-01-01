CMFCAA Gala Raises $110,000 for Children & Families

Last month, the 18th annual Legacy of Love Gala, hosted by the Central Missouri Foster Care & Adoption Association, helped raise approximately $110,000 to support children, young people and families across central Missouri.

The event, held at Capitol Plaza Hotel in Jefferson City, featured dinner, auctions, games and stories highlighting CMFCAA’s work with foster, adoptive and kinship families.

This year’s theme, “Golden Promise: Where Compassion Becomes Permanency,” reflected the importance of steady support, strong families and caring communities in helping children experience safety, connection and permanency.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who helped make this year’s Gala a success,” CMFCAA CEO Jill Quaid said in a press release. “Our guests, sponsors, donors, volunteers and community partners make it possible for us to continue providing practical support to families when they need it most.”

The evening also included recognition of two individuals for their support of CMFCAA and the families it serves.

Ethan McPherson was recognized as CMFCAA’s 2026 Volunteer of the Year. McPherson began volunteering with CMFCAA in 2024 and contributed 118 volunteer hours during the past year. He has been especially active at Odyssey respite events, where staff say he quickly gets involved in games and activities with children and provides hands-on support throughout the events.

Missouri Rep. Holly Jones received CMFCAA’s 2026 Legacy Award in recognition of her work on issues affecting children, families and Missouri’s child welfare system. As chair of the Missouri House Children and Families Committee, Jones has provided opportunities for CMFCAA and foster, adoptive and kinship families to share their experiences and the challenges they face. CMFCAA appreciates her willingness to listen to families and bring those perspectives into conversations about how Missouri can better support children in foster care and the families who care for them.

Funds raised through the Gala help support CMFCAA programs and services across its 24-county service area, including resources for foster, adoptive and kinship families, transportation assistance, family development, respite, advocacy and services for young people transitioning from foster care.