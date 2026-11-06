After almost 33 years under the same ownership, Flat Branch Pub & Brewing is being handed over to four longtime employees.

Paul Huesgen, Al Tyrer, Mike Weston and Michael Sebelski, the new owners, have a combined 68 years of experience working in the restaurant. They say they don’t plan to make any big changes. Their goal is to maintain the “quality of its food, beer and customer experience.”

Flat Branch opened in 1994, serving as Columbia’s first craft brewery. Since then, the business has always been located in a 1927 brick building on 5th Street with a barrel ceiling and high beams. The atmosphere leans heavily into the upscale industrial look of a brewery.