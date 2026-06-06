Fundraiser Continues for New CMHS Facility

The Central Missouri Humane Society is growing closer to its $20 million fundraising goal, which will be put toward at new animal shelter with a vet clinic, a pet resource center and an adoption center. The “Give Them Love” campaign has currently secured $14 million in gifts and pledges, with hopes to break ground next year.

The current CMHS location on Big Bear Boulevard was built 50 years ago — and was only supposed to be a temporary solution. The new facility will be built on 17.5 acres of land on East Brown School Road. The space will be built with energy-efficient features like heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems for disease control.

Click here to learn more about the campaign.