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Memorial Stair Climb Honors First Responders

By Bailey Rizzo
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Over the weekend, the 10th annual Memorial Stair Climb was held at the Hearnes Center to honor the 422 first responders who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

During this stair climb, over 300 people participated in the climb of 2,200 steps (roughly the height of the World Trade Center. Among them were firefighters, law enforcement officers, EMTs and community members.

Each climber wore a lanyard bearing the name and face of a responder killed in the attacks. Upon completing the climb, they rang a ceremonial bell and read the name aloud into a microphone, ensuring that every person was remembered individually.

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