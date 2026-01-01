Rock Bridge Students Plan 5th Annual Halloween Bash

Rock Bridge High School students are bringing Halloween to life for local foster families through the fifth annual Halloween Bash, a community event designed to give children in foster care a safe, welcoming, and memorable Halloween experience.

The event is being organized in partnership with the Columbia Foster and Adoption Project and is led by local students who have spent months coordinating donations, sponsorships, volunteers, activities, food, costumes and entertainment for participating families.

For many children in foster care, celebrations and traditions can look different from year to year. The Halloween Bash was created to provide families with an opportunity to celebrate together while ensuring that children can experience the excitement of Halloween in a supportive community environment.

This year’s event will feature Halloween-themed activities, games, food and drinks, costumes, giveaways and interactive booths designed specifically for children and families. Students and community volunteers will work together to create an experience that goes beyond simply handing out costumes it is intended to give families a place to celebrate, connect and make memories.

“Halloween is something that a lot of kids look forward to and we wanted to make sure that children in foster care get to experience that same excitement,” Will Beucke, a student organizer of the Halloween Bash, says. “What started as an idea among students has grown into something that brings our school and our community together. Seeing businesses, organizations, volunteers and students all come together for these families is what makes this event so special.”

The Halloween Bash has continued to grow since its creation, with previous events serving dozens of foster families and providing more than 400 costumes to children in the past four years. The organizers are working toward raising $15,000 for this year’s event and its related needs, including costumes, food, beverages, activities, decorations and other experiences for participating families.

Community businesses and organizations have already contributed to the effort through donations and partnerships. Support has included food and beverage donations, candy, blankets, costumes, event supplies and volunteer support.

The event also provides students with hands-on experience in leadership, event planning, fundraising, marketing, community engagement, and nonprofit partnership. More than simply volunteering for a single day, students are responsible for turning an idea into a large-scale community event.

The fifth annual Halloween Bash will take place October 24. How can you help? Visit this website to make a donation or purchase a Halloween costume for a child in need.