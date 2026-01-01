UCP Heartland Hosts 34th Annual CoMo Wing Ding

Last Tuesday, the 34th annual UCP Heartland CoMo Wing Ding brought hundreds of residents to Logboat Brewing Company to sample wings from five local restaurants: Como Smoke & Fire, D. Rowe’s, D & D Pub n Grub, Flat Branch and Dickey’s.

Each restaurant competed for trophies and bragging rights for the best wings in three categories and a People’s Choice award. Local celebrity judges blind tasted and rated the wings based on appearance, tenderness and taste/flavor.

Winning wings included:

Dry Rub: Dickey’s

Dickey’s Buffalo: Dickey’s

Dickey’s Specialty: D & D Pub n Grub, Flat Branch (tied)

D & D Pub n Grub, Flat Branch (tied) People’s Choice: D. Rowe’s

All proceeds from the event helped fund local United Cerebral Palsy programs to support children with intellectual disabilities.