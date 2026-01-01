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UCP Heartland Hosts 34th Annual CoMo Wing Ding

By Bailey Rizzo
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Last Tuesday, the 34th annual UCP Heartland CoMo Wing Ding brought hundreds of residents to Logboat Brewing Company to sample wings from five local restaurants: Como Smoke & Fire, D. Rowe’s, D & D Pub n Grub, Flat Branch and Dickey’s.

Each restaurant competed for trophies and bragging rights for the best wings in three categories and a People’s Choice award. Local celebrity judges blind tasted and rated the wings based on appearance, tenderness and taste/flavor.

Winning wings included:

  • Dry Rub: Dickey’s
  • Buffalo: Dickey’s
  • Specialty: D & D Pub n Grub, Flat Branch (tied)
  • People’s Choice: D. Rowe’s

All proceeds from the event helped fund local United Cerebral Palsy programs to support children with intellectual disabilities.

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