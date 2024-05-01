Training for Life’s Adventures

Photos by Ava Kitzi

Vacation is a time to explore new places, enjoy long-awaited adventures and savor the joys of life without the constraints of a busy work schedule. The same can be said for enjoying retirement. But just like we prepare for vacation and retirement by saving first, physical preparation is key to getting the most out of life’s adventures. Functional training, focusing on exercises that mimic real-life movements, plays a crucial role in preparing the body for the challenges of travel and outdoor adventures. My family recently took a trip of a lifetime, hiking and paddling our way through several national parks. It was our functional fitness that prepared us for some of the most spectacular views and experiences.

THE IMPORTANCE OF FUNCTIONAL TRAINING

Functional training goes beyond traditional gym workouts. It emphasizes movements that improve your ability to perform daily activities and hobbies with ease. Unlike exercises that target isolated muscle groups, functional training involves multiple joints and muscles working together, mimicking the way your body naturally moves.

My family’s trip through the mountains, forests, and lakes proved to be a demanding physical challenge. However, the views were well worth the effort, and the effort was manageable because of our preparation. Months before we left, we incorporated a variety of functional exercises into our fitness routines. Squats, lunges, and step-ups were staples, giving us the strength and stability to climb over boulders. Core exercises like planks and seated twists improved our balance and rotational strength. This was crucial as we paddled against a strong headwind. Inside the gym, deadlifts were a must. Outside the gym, we rucked with weighted packs. These two exercises were essential to strengthen our backsides, ensuring we could carry our backpacks without straining.

PREPARING FOR TRAVEL IN RETIREMENT

For individuals wanting to travel in their retirement, physical preparation may be even more important. If you have spent your entire career behind a desk, the best thing you can do to prepare for your travels is to work on your functional fitness. On a trip last year, I spoke with several retirees, and this is what they said was important to them.

Mobility and Stability: Functional exercises improve joint mobility and range of motion, making it easier to navigate through tight airplane seats, climb stairs, and explore the cobblestone streets of Europe. My favorite dynamic stretch is a bodyweight squat, sitting back into the deepest squat possible without pain. Shoot for three sets of 10 reps. Try to hold each rep for three seconds at the bottom.

Increased Strength and Endurance: Building overall strength and endurance enables you to carry luggage, hike for longer distances, and participate in a variety of activities without getting tired. Sadly, I’ve seen folks struggle simply getting on and off a tour bus. Step-ups with a press are a great way to prepare for getting on the bus and placing your bags in the overhead compartment. Start by stepping your right foot onto an 8- to 12-inch riser, holding weight at the left shoulder. When you have stepped up with both feet, press the weight overhead. Aim for completing eight repetitions on each side for a total of three sets.

Improved Balance and Coordination: Balance exercises reduce the risk of falls, which is especially important for older adults. Improving coordination helps you maintain stability on uneven surfaces and in crowded places. Tandem walking is my favorite balance exercise. Standing next to a wall or countertop, walk with one heel directly in front of the other foot. Using the wall for assistance as needed, walk by alternating the lead foot for three rounds of 30 seconds.

Reduced Risk of Injury: The combination of these types of exercise helps to create strong and resilient bodies. But remember to start slow and progress gradually. It’s always a good idea to talk to your doctor before starting new exercises too.

Remember, functional training is an investment in your future adventures. By preparing your body for the physical demands of travel, you can fully enjoy your retirement or that next vacation. Embrace functional fitness, and let it be the foundation of your active, adventurous life.

Mason Stevens is the owner and exercise physiologist at MET-Fitness in Columbia. He has his bachelor’s in nutrition and fitness and has more than 10 years of experience in sports conditioning, coaching, and fitness.

