Photos by L.G. Patterson

Though it doesn’t have quite the size or stature of bigger cities like Kansas City or St. Louis, Columbia offers a wide variety of places to visit, things to do, foods to try and more. When the rush of Mizzou students heads home for summer break, it’s time to embrace the city beyond its college roots. Whether you’re a resident looking for something new or have family and friends visiting from out of town, this list has something for everyone. With that, here are 10 things to add to your summer bucket list in and around Columbia.

Take a Hike

If you’re craving a little adventure and fresh air, head to Rock Bridge Memorial State Park. The trails here take you through peaceful woods, over limestone bridges and along trickling streams — perfect for a relaxing stroll or a thrilling hike. But the real gem? Devil’s Ice Box. This cool, double sinkhole cave stays chilly even on the hottest summer days, making it the perfect spot to cool off after exploring. Whether you’re looking to break a sweat or just soak in nature, this hike is a must!

Go Camping (or Glamping!)

Columbia may not host any national parks, but Cooper’s Landing offers a unique riverside camping experience that competes with the beauty of our nation’s best parks. Campers can enjoy tent sites or RV spots with stunning views of the Missouri River. The site features live music, food trucks and a laid-back atmosphere, making it a favorite for both locals and travelers. Amenities include restrooms, showers and picnic areas, as well as tent rentals for both camping and glamping. It’s the perfect spot for some relaxation by the water and an immersion in nature — without leaving the city. Visit cooperslandingmo.com/camping to book your campsite.

Float on the Water

Finger Lakes State Park, just north of Columbia, offers a great spot for kayaking, canoeing or paddleboarding. The water trails, formed from old mining pits, make for an easy and scenic paddle. It’s a peaceful way to explore the area and maybe even catch a fish or two. Watercraft rentals are available for all-day use, and life jackets and paddles will be issued upon renting. If those activities don’t sound appealing, though, the swim beach is a great option to cool off in the water or relax on the shore. It’s a perfect way to spend a summer afternoon outdoors.

Pick Fresh Blueberries

For a fun, family-friendly summer adventure, head to Blueberry Hill Farms, located near the airport. With over two acres of lush blueberry bushes, you can pick your own berries, which are at their peak in June. Blueberry Hill Farms offers six varieties of blueberries: Duke, Patriot, Legacy, Blue Crop, Sweetheart and Pink Lemonade. Containers are provided, but be sure to bring water, sunscreen and bug spray! You should also wear cool clothing and closed-toed shoes. Visit blueberryhillfarmsmo.com for more information.

Catch a Flick Under the Stars

There’s nothing quite like watching a movie under the stars on a summer night, making a drive-in movie the perfect addition to your bucket list. While Columbia doesn’t have a drive-in of its own, B&B Theatres Moberly Five & Drive is a short drive away and offers a nostalgic experience that’s worth the trip. Whether you’re planning a romantic date night, a family outing or an evening with friends, the drive-in caters to all. To make the most of your drive-in experience, be sure to arrive early to get a prime viewing spot and pack essentials like blankets, bug spray and snacks. Visit bbtheatres.com for upcoming showings.

Hit up the Farmers Market

Looking for a fun and flavorful way to spend your summer Saturdays? Head to the Columbia Farmers Market, ranked the #2 farmers market in America and the #1 farmers market in Missouri (American Farmland Trust, 2022). Along with the freshest local produce, farm-raised meats and handmade baked goods, you’ll also find delicious options from local food trucks and live music. Enjoy a lively community vibe that makes it the perfect weekend outing. Open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon, it’s a great way to support local farmers. Visit columbiafarmersmarket.org for more information.

Grab a Slice

Columbia knows good food — especially when it comes to pizza! Whether you’re craving a slice from downtown favorites like Shakespeare’s, Pizza Tree and Gumby’s or prefer Italian-inspired classics from places like Endwell Taverna, G & D Pizzaria and Tony’s Pizza Palace, there’s no shortage of cheesy options. Why not turn it into a weekend adventure? Grab your friends, taste your way through town and decide once and for all which slice takes the crown. May the best pie win!

Learn a New Skill

Discover a new hobby or master a new skill this summer! Columbia is bursting with talented individuals and local businesses offering incredible classes and workshops to help you step out of your comfort zone and try something exciting. Whether it’s cooking or cake decorating at Back 2 Basics Cooking, woodworking and bowl-turning at Sawdust Studios, painting at The Canvas on Broadway, ceramics at The Mud Room, or pole dancing and lyra at Muse Pole Fitness, there’s something for everyone. These offerings (and so many more!) make it easy to learn something new, meet great people and have fun along the way. Grab a friend or go solo — either way, you’ll leave feeling refreshed and accomplished!

Jam out with Live Music

Columbia’s music scene is nothing to turn your head at, and there’s no better place to catch live performances than The Blue Note or Rose Music Hall. As a convenient stop between Kansas City and St. Louis, these iconic venues bring a variety of talented up-and-coming artists to the stage — giving you the chance to discover your next favorite band or artist before they hit the big time. Plus, tickets are often fairly affordable, making it easy to enjoy live music without breaking the bank. Whether you’re into indie, rock, country or anything in between, there’s always something happening at these venues.

Enjoy a Local Brew

Columbia is home to a lively craft beverage scene that’s perfect for fueling your summer buzz. Logboat Brewing Co. offers a laid-back atmosphere and popular brews like Snapper IPA, while Bur Oak Brewing Company features crowd favorites such as Big Tree IPA and Lily Ale. For a classic brewpub experience, Flat Branch Pub & Brewing pairs house-made beers with delicious food, and Broadway Brewery blends creative brews with farm-to-table dishes. If you’re looking for something a little more unique, Six Mile Ordinary serves up innovative small-batch brews, while Waves Cider Co. provides locally crafted ciders. Many of these spots also host live music, food trucks and events, making them perfect for a fun afternoon or evening. Whether you’re sipping an IPA, enjoying a farm-fresh meal or trying a crisp cider, Columbia’s breweries offer something for everyone. Cheers!