Downtown’s New Ice Cream Parlor Offers the Sweetest Kind of Happy Hour

Being Missouri-made just means more, and around here, that is taken very seriously. Missourians boast some of the best athletes, agricultural output and food — ice cream is no exception. Last month, the long-awaited Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery opened its doors on Broadway, bringing delicious and innovative Missouri-made flavors to Columbians.

Clementine’s isn’t your typical “vanilla, chocolate or strawberry” shop. Known for award-winning quality and flavor, Clementine’s was the first to produce Gooey Butter Cake ice cream, which is one of their bestselling flavors and the fastest growing flavor after cookies n’ cream in the nation. Other signature flavors include Espresso Royale (for a bold coffee taste with hints of vanilla and brown sugar), Midnight Pleasures (triple dark chocolate … a rich chocolate-splosion, if you will), Italian Butter Cookie (tastes like your grandma’s baking), Salted Caramel Cracker (the pinnacle of sweet and salty), Blue Moon (some say it tastes like Froot Loops, some argue almond, some claim it’s just “blue vanilla;” regardless, it’s a tasty Midwest mystery) and seasonal flavors that rotate on the menu while supplies last. These flavors are born from all kinds of inspiration, and go through a proprietary process that takes about a year to develop before it even reaches a customer’s cone.

Clementine’s was also the first creamery in North America to infuse alcohol into their products — the “naughty” part of Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery. So, no need to choose between a cocktail and a confection. Opt instead for a buzz and a brain freeze with a classic Clementine’s Maple Bourbon (it’s like eating an Old Fashioned), Amaretto Sour (creamy with a tart lemon-cherry twist) or Pink Champagne Sorbet (like an elevated sparkling wine in a glass). Seasonal naughty flavors are also rotated on the menu.

Clementine’s first started scooping in St. Louis, but as the brand expanded, coming to Columbia was a no-brainer. Tamara Keefe, the CEO and founder of Clementine’s, says they received many requests to open a shop in town. “Columbia is an amazingly similar town to Kansas City and St. Louis, just on a smaller scale,” she says. “We love the vibe there and everyone is so cool and nice.” And that was that.

When the “coming soon” sign initially went up at 914 East Broadway, the community went into a frenzy, taking to Facebook to express their excitement. Through the spring and summer, residents anxiously awaited an opening date announcement as they watched building renovations and job postings. Keefe says over 200 people applied to work at Clementine’s. “To me, that says we have a great reputation as being good to work for,” she says.

Clementine’s is joining a neighborhood of beloved cafes and restaurants, and aims not to replace anyone, but to be a welcome addition as a downtown dessert destination. “We’re friendly with our hospitality friends and we want to make the restaurant scene more vibrant and creative, helping drive people downtown,” Keefe says.

Even the inclusions in their ice creams — pie crumbles, cookie chunks, brownie bits — are handcrafted locally. Keep an eye out for upcoming partnerships with beloved Columbia businesses.

The all-natural microcreamery also uses a dairy base that is more than 16% butterfat, creating a rich texture that is hard to find in most brands. “We’re not about a cheap, frozen product,” Keefe says. “We also serve those that are often forgotten about by paying attention to vegan and non-dairy options.”

The idea of bringing something new and mouthwateringly delectable to the Midwest spurred Keefe’s transition from a 20-plus-year career in corporate America to opening an ice cream shop. “I knew I had the best ice cream that made both myself and other people happy,” she says. “The Midwest is a custard place; there wasn’t a great option for ice cream, so I saw a market opportunity to combine my love and passion for ice cream. Lo and behold, it worked.

Keefe’s goal was to put “flyover” cities like ours on the map. In doing so, she created not just an iconic ice cream parlor, but new innovations in ice cream.

According to Keefe, the combination of a welcoming parlor and a delicious frozen treat is the key to improving anyone’s day. “Smelling our housemade waffle cones and being greeted with a smile can make all the difference,” she says.

The Columbia Clementine’s marks their 12th storefront parlor, and as the brand continues to grow, Keefe says it’s important to maintain quality as they scale. “Quality of product is our number-one priority,” she says. “It’s easy to stay focused on that when you love and care about what you do.” Keefe also ensures that each parlor has employees who align with the core values (or, cone values, as she refers to them). “We are stewards of our resources and of the Earth’s resources, we’re all in, we’re kind to customers and each other, and we’re creators of ‘cool.’”

With pints of specialty ice cream available in select Midwest grocery stores and plans to begin franchising the parlors, Clementine’s is on its way to becoming a national brand. “I’m super excited to give other people, especially women, the opportunity to be stewards of the brand in their communities,” Keefe says. As the company grows and its scoops reach more corners of the country, it’s spreading a little Midwest warmth with every serving.

The Clementine’s promise has always been to have the best ice cream, served by the nicest people, in the most beautiful parlor. Columbia residents can now experience this upon crossing the “magic threshold.” Summer may be melting away, but scoop knows no season.