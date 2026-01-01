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5 Tips to Style Your Front Porch for the Fall

By Bailey Rizzo
Fall Feature

Photos by L.G. Patterson

Hello fall! At least, we hope fall got the message, because the “second summer” weather is no joke. Before we know it though, the leaves will turn beautiful shades of red and orange, evenings will start to cool down and Halloween will be knocking on our doors — literally. To ensure those doors are ready for the season, local experts Helmi Sheely, owner of Helmi’s Gardens, and Kelly McBride, maintenance manager at Rost Landscaping, offer their guidance for your perfect porch.

1. Know Your Plants

Fall weather can be unpredictable, with warm afternoons quickly giving way to chilly nights and even the season’s first frost. Choosing hardy plants will help your porch stay vibrant despite the changing conditions. McBride says ornamental grasses, flowering kales, rudbeckias and mums are built to withstand the season and offer great colors for your display. Sheely also recommends tractor seat plants, as they provide beautiful greenery and thrive outdoors.

Fall Feature

2. Try Pumpkins & Gourds

Probably the most iconic symbol of the autumn and Halloween season: the pumpkin. Whether you choose the real thing or convincing fake versions, pumpkins and gourds instantly add autumn charm to your steps. Cut them into jack-o-lanterns or keep them as is to carry your decor through Thanksgiving. For an added touch, Sheely says to use a trellis cage to stack and hold your pumpkins and gourds.

3. Repurpose Your Pots

Pots are expensive. Quality stone pots that complement your front entry can easily cost $100 or more each. To get the most value, choose planters that match your home’s style and swap out the plants or flowers each season. You’ll save money, cut down on storage and always have a porch that’s ready for the next holiday or season.

4. Take Advantage of Lighting

Nothing says “welcome” like a warm light. Chances are, your house will have one already … but when’s the last time you changed the lightbulb? First, clear out the cobwebs and get a soft white light. From there, McBride suggests adding lanterns or lights to your plant containers and displays. For Halloween, play with colored lights, such as orange, green or purple, to fit the spooky season.

5. Don’t Forget the Decor

While many people rely on plants, shrubs and pumpkins to dress up their porch for fall, don’t overlook dried decor. McBride says straw bales and corn stalks are an inexpensive, easy way to add height and fill out a display. Sheely also recommends incorporating ceramic accents, such as woodland creatures, crows and other seasonal pieces. You can even skip the inevitable rotten pumpkin stage altogether by opting for faux gourds and squash. Your porch — and your future self — will appreciate decorations that won’t spoil or require constant watering.

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