Harness the Moods of Fall for Your Home Haven

Photos by Scout and Nimble

After the heat and hustle and bustle of summer, making aesthetic changes in your home can feel like a breath of crisp, fresh air. It’s a great time to think about the coziness of fall and how you want to create the warmth everyone will soon need through décor. Founder of Scout and Nimble, Jesse Bodine, gives us advice on how to create the warm, interior ambiance we crave for a brisk autumnal day.

Cozy Colors

After many years of gray and cool tones, the tides are shifting to embrace the warmth. Brown, though not a new style for fall, is coming back in style through furniture, décor and fabrics throughout the home. For example, Bodine says trends are moving away from a bleached oak or lighter stain on furniture and more toward what is known as a heritage look. “I think any shade of brown that you want to bring in is great.”

Earth tones such as terracotta and olive green bring the outdoors in, even as the leaves outside fall and trees begin to hibernate. Deep and unexpected colors such as plum and mustard can enhance a room throughout the cooler months as well.

Currently taking the internet by the color wheel is red theory. “I’m excited to see some of that red coming back into play,” Bodine says. “And there’s a way to utilize those things in a really fresh way that it doesn’t feel like the early 2000s.” And though a bright red may not say “fall” to you right away, utilizing a splash of the color along with layering in warmer colors is a way to allow a bit of play in a cozy room.

The Way You Feel

Textures and different fabrics can give a space dimension, tangibility and layering. Bouclé fabric for chairs, ottomans, etc., is currently trending. It is a soft plush material that allows for a fuzzy touch in a room and isn’t hard to snag, making it livable rather than merely showroom ready. Along the same lines, velvet is here for a comeback as an inviting texture, as is shearling.

“I always tell clients, ‘Summer’s over. Take away the light gauzy throws and bring in the more woven pieces that are a little bit heavier,’” Bodine says.

Adding or switching to a patterned rug in a living room, office, etc. can also give a room dimension. Different patterns in the same room, whether pillows, blankets, ottomans, chairs, etc., can help bring a fresh and fun perspective, especially if you’d rather not have the monotony of solid colors and patterns.

Doable Decor

Let’s talk about simple swaps for those looking to transition their home from a bright summer sanctuary into a warm, moody haven. With spending so much time at home when the temperature begins to drop, swapping pillows can go a long way, as well as provide a great element for a nap. With children going back to school, people’s minds turn to football and hosting. According to Bodine, attentions turn to the entryway, living and dining spaces, and for you “making sure that those feel rounded out, so that you can host and feel confident hosting” is important. “I feel like when people surround themselves with whatever they feel is beautiful and is a reflection of them, it gives them confidence to have people over. I just think that what you surround yourself with really impacts your mood, happiness and well-being.”

Another quick swap can be brasses on cabinetry or furniture. This gives a “pop” to the room that is sleek and classy. Finishes for furniture can also transition a piece and give it a fresh and new feel to the home, without going out and buying something brand new.

For those who love anything to do with the outdoors, anything wood indicates bringing the outside in. In thinking about the kitchen or dining room for gathering spaces, leaving a wooden cutting board or fruit bowl on the counters is not only a quick way of introducing the changing season in your home, but it’s functional too. Another idea is to bring clippings in from outside. You can use twigs from trees and add them to floral arrangements or use the brown stems and pick up some reddening or yellowing leaves for colorful displays.

When planning seasonally, it’s easy to fall for trends, especially when walking through big-name stores. Yet, Bodine says her piece of advice is always to go with what you love. It will never go out of style.