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Victory Gardeners Heirloom Plants Sale This Weekend

By Inside Columbia

Your thumb doesn’t have to be completely green to participate in a plants sale this weekend that’s perfect for a summer garden.

This Saturday, May 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., shop a selection of heirloom plants at 2116 Bridgewater Drive.

The selection includes, but is not limited to:

  • Herbs, such as basil, lemongrass, rosemary, sage
  • Peppers, ranging from low heat and sweet to medium or hot
  • Tomatoes, including cherry, oxheart, beefsteak and more

Pick outdoor seeds to grow alongside your crops. All plants are backyard-raised right here in Columbia. “Talk about farm to table,” Victory Gardeners said on Facebook. “There are no miles on these plants.”

To grow the “best tasting tomatoes and the best culinary peppers this summer” visit the sale or order in advance on the Victory Gardeners’ website. Every customer gets a free plant.

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