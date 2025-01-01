Boone County Historical Society Welcomes Several New Faces

The Boone County Historical Society has announced several changes, including the welcoming of the new Director of Philanthropy, Jennifer Johnson.
Johnson previously served as director of alumni relations at William Woods University and also worked at a local non-profit as the strategic partnerships manager.
The Boone County Historical Society also recently welcomed six local leaders to its Board of Directors and its Endowment Trust Board. Along with these changes they also elected Jolene Schulz as board president and Gwen Struchtemeyer as the trust’s chairperson.
According to a press release, the board now includes Mikel Fields, Joy Bess, Tara Cox and Gary Smith, and The Endowment Trust board now includes Lee Russell and Keith Whitney.
For more information on the new members, visit boonehistory.org/about.