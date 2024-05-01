Inside Columbia

Search

Columbia College Announces First Female Athletic Director

By Bailey Rizzo
work promotion

Columbia College promoted Cindy Potter to athletic director last month, making her the first female to hold the position in school history. Previously, Potter held the position of senior deputy director of athletics and senior women’s leader. She also served as the interim athletic director in 2019.

As a former softball captain and 2005 graduate of Columbia College, Potter has helped teams achieve success while rising through the ranks. Columbia has won seven consecutive American Midwest Conference President’s Cups at the top athletic department in the league.

“(Potter) is an extremely talented administrator who has been a vital part of our cougar family for more than two decades,” Dr. David Russell, Columbia College president, said in a press release. “We are confident she will continue the momentum of our athletic department.”

septoct2024 latestissue

Subscribe & Follow

Facebook Instagram

Categories

Join our Newsletter

Subscribe

Follow us

Facebook Instagram

Contact

© 2024. All rights reserved.

Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer Communications logo

Sign up for our Newsletter

Stay in the know on all things Columbia with our enewsletters! From the local restaurant scene to business news and more, we’ve got a newsletter that fits your interests. With Inside Columbia in your back pocket, you’re sure to become a CoMo connoisseur in no time.

What are you waiting for? Sign up today!

Subscribe today or pick up a copy at BreakTime or Barnes & Noble. Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook and Instagram for additional content, videos and behind-the-scenes looks!

Inside Columbia: We’re more than just a magazine. We’re a city.

Inside Columbia logo