Columbia College Announces First Female Athletic Director

Columbia College promoted Cindy Potter to athletic director last month, making her the first female to hold the position in school history. Previously, Potter held the position of senior deputy director of athletics and senior women’s leader. She also served as the interim athletic director in 2019.
As a former softball captain and 2005 graduate of Columbia College, Potter has helped teams achieve success while rising through the ranks. Columbia has won seven consecutive American Midwest Conference President’s Cups at the top athletic department in the league.
“(Potter) is an extremely talented administrator who has been a vital part of our cougar family for more than two decades,” Dr. David Russell, Columbia College president, said in a press release. “We are confident she will continue the momentum of our athletic department.”