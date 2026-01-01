Hawthorne Manor Groundbreaking in East Columbia

Ground was broken yesterday for Columbia’s newest luxury event space: Hawthorne Manor, a multi-million dollar project located in Old Hawthorne.
The 26,000-square-foot space made of white stone and brick will feature a 40-foot-tall entry corridor, three distinct venue structures that can work together or be rented out separately (the stateroom ballroom, the chapel ballroom and the solarium), a full-service commercial catering kitchen that can serve meals for 600 people, and a private groomsmen and bridal suite.
The project is a collaboration between two local entrepreneurial families: the Bartels’ and the Sapps. Coil Construction is the primary contractor for the project.
“It’s rare as a builder to be involved in the best what our industry has to offer,” Randy Coil, Coil Construction founder, said at the groundbreaking. “To be in this space is going to be amazing. It is a true complement to The Club (at Old Hawthorne).”
Travis McCubbin, the general manager at The Club at Old Hawthorne says there is no better crew than Coil for the job. “I have full confidence that this will be magnificent,” he said at the groundbreaking. “It’s going to be incredibly special and I’m forever grateful for the Sapp family and the Bartels family.”
Hawthorne Manor has hired Rob Schaefer, a true veteran in luxury hospitality, to take the reins as director of events. The vision for the space according to Schaefer is a European countryside with permanence. “This building will photograph well and feel relevant 20 years from now,” he says. “Will we be the most affordable? No. Will we be the finest? Yes. Our clients will expect more than a beautiful facility; they’ll expect an experience that is magical.”
Schaefer, who says being mediocre is his biggest fear, said he asked the universe for something big, beautiful, brand-new and boujee. “I got Rollie Bartels big,” he says. “His faith and support has been a game changer for me, and this is a game changer for the community. I’m a part of mid Missouri and I grateful to be part of Old Hawthorne.”
Hawthorne Manor is expected to be completed in November 2027.