Local “Mom-trepreneur” Set to Open New Boutique

After several years in the healthcare PR industry, Shreya Bhola is getting ready for a new endeavor. Born and raised in Delhi, India, and a graduate of New York University, Bhola has business and craftsmanship in her blood – literally. Bhola’s family has been a cornerstone of Indian jewelry craftsmanship for over 80 years.
Now, she is opening a new boutique at the Orr Street Studios: Studio San. Studio San is a culmination of efforts, showcasing India’s finest apparel, home decor and accessories. The goal is to become a hub to promote local talent among designers in the Columbia area.
The online store will launch next week alongside the studio’s first pop-up event, with the physical space set to be fully functional early next year.