Longtime Lyceum Artistic Director Embarks on New Adventure

After 19 seasons with Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre, Producing Artistic Director Quin Gresham has accepted a position of artistic director at Alabama Shakespeare Festival. The Lyceum is currently looking for candidates to fill this vacancy.
“My time in Arrow Rock has been personally and professionally transformative,” Grisham said in a press release. “Curating and fostering storytelling in such an unlikely setting has been and will always be an inspiration, but doing that work with such hardworking and sincerely wonderful people has amplified the magic tenfold. If The Lyceum can draw loving and appreciative audiences to Arrow Rock, population 56, I can’t help but believe that anything is possible.”
The Lyceum staff will remain in their current roles, including longtime Managing Director Steve Bertani and Board President Dave Griggs, continuing to bring professional theater to the mid-Missouri community.
The remainder of the 2024 season will continue as planned, with “Million Dollar Quartet” running through Sunday. Gresham will return to The Lyceum to direct the 10th anniversary of “A Christmas Carol” in December.
The Lyceum will be announcing their 2025 season production calendar this week.