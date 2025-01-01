Mid America Bank Expands in Columbia

Mid America Bank celebrated its grand opening in Columbia with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 13.
The ceremony focused on highlighting the new location along with its associates, it celebrated the bank’s history in the area and ended with a ribbon cutting provided by the Columbia Chamber of Commerce.
“Our expansion into Columbia represents our commitment to providing innovative financial solutions and fostering economic growth in the community. Guided by our core values of integrity, community focus, excellence and service, we look forward to building strong relationships and helping individuals and businesses achieve their financial goals,” says Brad Roling, Market President of Columbia in a press release.
The new branch is located at 4601 Stellar Drive
For more information on the new location, visit midambk.com.