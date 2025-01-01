Inside Columbia

New Downtown Market Opening in April

By Zola Heck
Downtown Columbia is gearing up to welcome a new farm and art market. The former Orr Street Farm and Art Market shut down in 2024 after 14 years.

Now, Serendipity Salon and Gallery has taken matters into its own hands and decided to re-launch the market. “Fast forward to February 2025. We, at Serendipity, decided to pick up the torch and keep growing our community by starting a brand new market,” the press release says.

The 2025 market season is set to kick off from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 6 with four categories of vendors, including farmers/growers, artists/craftspeople (hand-made, original art and craft), health/wellness/beauty pros and products (hand-made), and prepared foods.

Participants can also expect Food Trucks and musicians to provide entertainment.

Whether you’re coming to eat, drink, shop, relax or just listen to music, the new market has something for everyone. The market will be open every Sunday through Dec. 14 at 1020 E. Walnut St.

For more information on the new market, visit serendipitysalonandgallery.com/farmersandartisansmarket.

