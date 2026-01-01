New President and CEO for Columbia Chamber of Commerce

The Columbia Chamber of Commerce has welcomed a new CEO and President, Abdul-Kala Abdullah. The role began July 1.
Abdullah brings 20 years of experience in community revitalization and economic development, and held previous roles as City Manager of Berkeley, Missouri and Executive Director of Park Central Development in St. Louis. According to the Chamber, Abdullah “brings one of the most compelling economic development track records in Missouri” to Columbia.
To keep up with Abdullah and the Chamber of Commerce, visit comochamber.com.