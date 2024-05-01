Inside Columbia

Positive Financial News for Columbia-Based Boone Health

By Bailey Rizzo
boone health outside of building

Boone Hospital trustees heard a detailed report this week from chief financial officer Ed Clayton, stating hospital earnings are about $10 million more after six months of 2024 than during the same period last year.

93.9 The Eagle’s Mike Murphy said Clayton told hospital trustees they are still not where they need to be, but these are signs of improvement. The first quarter of this year was the first profitable quarter for the hospital since its separation from BJC Healthcare in 2021.

Read Murphy’s full report here.

