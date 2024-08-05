The Para Project Hosting Grand Opening Event

The Para Project is gearing up for its grand opening event and ribbon cutting.
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow at 300 Portland St., suite 140 in Columbia, the community is welcome to come and celebrate the grand opening of The Para Project, which has a mission in Columbia to cultivate a shared community space where individuals come together to connect, collaborate and create.
The ribbon cutting is from 9-10 a.m. followed by the open house with beverages and pastries available until 2 p.m.
If you can’t make it tomorrow, Para welcomes you Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. to enjoy the complimentary wifi. For more information on the grand opening event, visit the event page on Facebook.