The Para Project Hosting Grand Opening Event

By Zola Heck
grand,opening,with,red,ribbon,and,scissors.,a,businessman's,hand

The Para Project is gearing up for its grand opening event and ribbon cutting.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow at 300 Portland St., suite 140 in Columbia, the community is welcome to come and celebrate the grand opening of The Para Project, which has a mission in Columbia to cultivate a shared community space where individuals come together to connect, collaborate and create.

The ribbon cutting is from 9-10 a.m. followed by the open house with beverages and pastries available until 2 p.m.

If you can’t make it tomorrow, Para welcomes you Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. to enjoy the complimentary wifi. For more information on the grand opening event, visit the event page on Facebook.

