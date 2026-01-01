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True North of Columbia Welcomes Two New Board Members

By Inside Columbia
True North

Last week, True North of Columbia announced that their board of directors will add two new members: Curtis Varns and Blair Murphy.

Both are prominent figures in the Columbia business community: Murphy is the owner of Johnson Paint & Decorating, and Varns is the general manager of the Networks of Mid-Missouri, including KMIZ and FOX 22.

True North stated in a press release that these additions will ensure that the nonprofit “remains a vital resource and steadfast advocate for individuals and families across the community, strengthening the organization’s ability to provide life-changing support to those who need it most.”

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