True North of Columbia Welcomes Two New Board Members

Last week, True North of Columbia announced that their board of directors will add two new members: Curtis Varns and Blair Murphy.
Both are prominent figures in the Columbia business community: Murphy is the owner of Johnson Paint & Decorating, and Varns is the general manager of the Networks of Mid-Missouri, including KMIZ and FOX 22.
True North stated in a press release that these additions will ensure that the nonprofit “remains a vital resource and steadfast advocate for individuals and families across the community, strengthening the organization’s ability to provide life-changing support to those who need it most.”