The 3rd annual Black Voices event is coming to Orr Street Studios on Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 6:30-9 p.m. This free event invites local poets, writers, hip hop artists and other wordsmiths to share their work live at a spoken-word, open-mic night.

Hosted by local hip hop artist and painter Sergio Slayer, this two-hour event will be packed with powerful stories and passion. Sign up to perform at 6:30 p.m., with slots offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Light refreshments will be provided, but this is an alcohol-free event.