6th Annual Ready Fest Returns

The 2026 Boone County Ready Festival is a free, family-friendly event focused on emergency preparedness, safety and community resilience — and it’s happening at Cosmo Park next Thursday at 4 p.m.!
Explore emergency vehicles, meet first responders, learn life-saving skills and discover ways to help your family and neighborhood stay ready for anything.
Here’s what you can expect:
- Interactive booths and demos
- Touch-a-truck experiences
- Family-friendly games and activities
- Giveaways and prizes
- Community resources
- Food trucks
- Live music
Whether you’re a self-proclaimed “ready for anything” pro or just getting started, there’s something for everyone at the Ready Festival.