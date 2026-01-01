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6th Annual Ready Fest Returns

By Bailey Rizzo
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The 2026 Boone County Ready Festival is a free, family-friendly event focused on emergency preparedness, safety and community resilience — and it’s happening at Cosmo Park next Thursday at 4 p.m.!

Explore emergency vehicles, meet first responders, learn life-saving skills and discover ways to help your family and neighborhood stay ready for anything.

Here’s what you can expect:

  • Interactive booths and demos
  • Touch-a-truck experiences
  • Family-friendly games and activities
  • Giveaways and prizes
  • Community resources
  • Food trucks
  • Live music

Whether you’re a self-proclaimed “ready for anything” pro or just getting started, there’s something for everyone at the Ready Festival.

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