6th Annual Ready Fest Returns

The 2026 Boone County Ready Festival is a free, family-friendly event focused on emergency preparedness, safety and community resilience — and it’s happening at Cosmo Park next Thursday at 4 p.m.!

Explore emergency vehicles, meet first responders, learn life-saving skills and discover ways to help your family and neighborhood stay ready for anything.

Here’s what you can expect:

Interactive booths and demos

Touch-a-truck experiences

Family-friendly games and activities

Giveaways and prizes

Community resources

Food trucks

Live music

Whether you’re a self-proclaimed “ready for anything” pro or just getting started, there’s something for everyone at the Ready Festival.