Annual Winemaker’s Ball This Weekend

Have a ball at the Blufftop this weekend.

Saturday, March 28, from 6 to 9 p.m., enjoy appetizers, a four-course dinner, dancing and of course, hand-picked wine pairings with each bite. Hosted by Brennan Holtzclaw, this event will highlight sommelier’s recommendations and local flavors.

Passed appetizers include grilled oysters, crawfish rolls, cajun pinwheels and cajun crab cake bites. For your courses: shrimp and grits, seared sole roulade, gumbo and a king cake beignet.

This event is for ages 21 and over. Individual tickets are $125, but a table of six can be reserved for $600. Secure your tickets here!